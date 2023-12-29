Charles A. “Charlie” Elliott, 69, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born on September 29, 1954, in Bedford, IN, to Arnold V. “Vance” and Myra (nee Puckett) Elliott. On July 23, 1976, he married Robin Haberer, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas, IL.

Charlie grew up in Southern Indiana and graduated from Orleans High School in 1972, where he was a standout athlete and on the sectional championship basketball team.

After high school, Charlie relocated to Pocahontas, IL, where he moved to attend Greenville College. After leaving Greenville College, Charlie began his career in “trainwrecking”. He worked his way up to superintendent for Hulcher before buying his first business, Elliott Crane Service, which he later sold to allow more time with his family. Charlie then began his second business, Elliott Truck and Tire Service, which he owned and operated for about 30 years, the last decade with his son, until he retired in 2016.

Charlie was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and the Masonic Lodge in Pocahontas. Charlie enjoyed playing euchre, spending time with his family, especially his kids and grandkids – who affectionately called him “Geo” and being his wife’s Uber driver to local Goodwill stores.

An outgoing, charismatic, and social person, Charlie enjoyed being around people and telling stories of his train wrecking days. He was a family man, being very close with his parents and siblings who live in Orleans, IN and spoke with them almost daily. Charlie was a protector of his loved ones, a family man, and spent his recent years dedicated to his wife, kids, and grandkids. He will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Dale Haberer; nephew, Nathan Elliott; sisters-in-law, Peggy Haberer, Kathy Haberer; and brother-in-law, Larry Haberer. Charlie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Robin Elliott, of Highland, IL; parents, Vance and Myra Elliott; mother-in-law, Jackie Haberer; children, Adam (Emily Casper) Elliott, of Pocahontas, IL, Elise (Aaron) Griffith, of Sorento, IL, Hannah (Tyler) Isaak, of St. Jacob, IL; grandchildren, Kase Griffith, Waylon Isaak, a granddaughter arriving in March of 2024; siblings, Brent (Paula) Elliott, of Orleans, IN, Wendy (Simon) Sprigler, of Orleans, IN; brothers-in-law, Joe Haberer, of Highland, IL, John Haberer, of Pocahontas, IL; uncle, Bill (Lynn) Puckett, of Orleans, IN; many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pocahontas Food Pantry or the Bond County Law Enforcement Association to benefit “Shop with a Cop”.

Memorial Visitation: Saturday, December 30, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Memorial Service: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 12:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Clergy: Pastor Jason McIntosh, Life Church, Carlyle, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL