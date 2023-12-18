Charles E. Ridge, age 83, known affectionately as “Chuck,” passed away on December 15, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL. He was born on January 6, 1940, in Frederick, MD, to Laura nee Echenrode and Ernest Ridge. Chuck was a loving husband and a cherished friend. His life was filled with laughter, joy, and the indelible impact he made on those fortunate enough to have known him.

Chuck had an infectious sense of humor that brought smiles to everyone around him. His joking attitude brightened the lives of his loved ones and created an atmosphere of happiness wherever he went. He had a knack for finding the humor in any situation and could effortlessly lighten the mood with his quick wit.

In 1976, Chuck married his beloved wife Ruth in Good Hope, OH. They met while both were serving in the military and shared a deep bond forged through their commitment to one another and their shared experiences. Ruth stood by Chuck’s side throughout their journey together and provided him with unwavering love and support.

As a United States Air Force veteran who served from 1958 to 1988, Chuck’s military service was an integral part of his life. He proudly served two tours in Vietnam and retired as an Air Traffic Controller. Chuck’s exemplary service earned him numerous accolades and recognition within the military community. His dedication to duty symbolized his commitment to protecting and serving his country.

Chuck’s passion for sports was evident throughout his life. An avid bowler, he found solace and camaraderie on the bowling lanes. The thrill of competition fueled his spirit, and he relished every moment spent engaging in this beloved pastime.

In addition to his love for sports, Chuck possessed an insatiable curiosity for history. He became a walking encyclopedia when it came to military aircraft, displaying an impressive knowledge of every detail. His fascination with history extended beyond his military expertise, and he eagerly absorbed knowledge about various historical events and periods.

While Chuck possessed a disciplined and military-minded nature, he also had a penchant for procrastination. Nevertheless, he always managed to create well-thought-out plans and executed them meticulously. Regardless of the task at hand, Chuck tackled it with determination and ensured that every minute detail was taken care of.

Chuck’s zest for life was unparalleled. He embraced every opportunity to explore new places, fueled by his military travels. Throughout his journey, he ventured to countless destinations, creating lasting memories along the way. His adventures instilled in him a sense of appreciation for the diverse cultures and landscapes he encountered.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife Ruth Ridge nee Downs of New Baden; daughter Debbie Burke of Youngsville, LA; sister Pauline Grimes of Sabillasville, MD; brother Roy & Peggy Ridge of Frederick, MD; close friend James Sheridan of New Baden; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Laura Ridge, father Ernest Ridge, sisters Lillie Ridge, Clara Carty, Mary Horne, brother Ernest “Bud” Ridge, and brother Luther Ridge.

The memory of Chuck’s compassionate spirit, infectious laughter, and unwavering love will forever remain in the hearts of all those who were fortunate to have crossed paths with him.

Visitation services will be held on December 21, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nordike Home – New Baden located at 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 7:00 PM at Nordike Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials made in memory of Chuck are suggested to Father Flanagan’s Boys Town or to the charity of donor’s choice and can be done by using the link provided or sending them to Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265.