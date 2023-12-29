DJ Potts, 31, of Sorento, IL passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at his home.

DJ was born July 8, 1992, in Hillsboro, IL, the son of Stanley E and Pam J. (Beam) Potts. He had lived in Sorento since the age of two.

He was quiet, reserved, and considered a homebody, who stayed mostly to himself, and loved to play games on the X-Box, was a great fan of the New Orleans Saints football team and the St. Louis Cardinal’s baseball team. He also enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music genres. He leaves behind many grieving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by stepmother, Lori Potts.

He is survived by his parents, Pam Potts of Mt. Vernon, IL, and Stanley Potts of Sorento, IL; siblings, Amber Severtson of Mt. Olive, IL, Jeremy Coolidge of Sorento, IL, Tanya Bauer of Sorento, IL, Michael Potts of Hillsboro, IL; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A celebration of Life will be hosted by the family at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be given to the DJ Potts family, c/o Stanley Potts, 512 N. State St., Sorento, IL 62086.

The family has entrusted Perfetti- Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with the ceremonies.

