Dorothy H. Restoff, age 90, of Bartelso, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Aviston Countryside Manor. She was born January 16, 1933 in Bartelso, a daughter of the late Joseph and Clara, nee Mensing, Bergmann.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Restoff, whom she married October 26, 1954 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso and who died September 7, 2003; siblings Mary Agnes and Virgil Bergmann in infancy and Martha (Carl) Petrea; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Victoria, nee Majewski, Restoff; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Edward Stover, Raymond “Bud” Donnewald, Stanley (Loretta) Restoff, and Ernest Restoff.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Gary Restoff of Bartelso and Thomas Restoff of St. Louis; grandchildren, Scott (Megan) Restoff and Brooke Restoff; sisters, Leona Stover of Hoffman and Alvina Donnewald of Carlyle; sister-in-law, Ardelle Restoff of Fairview Heights; and nieces and nephews.

Dorothy dedicated many years of her life as a clerk at Restoff’s Market. She was an active member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso, where she participated in the Altar Sodality and Choir. Known for her green thumb, Dorothy enjoyed tending to her flower garden. Her kitchen was a place of warmth and delicious aromas as she delighted in baking pies and bread. She shared many happy moments dancing with her husband and was an avid supporter of the St. Louis Cardinals.

A highlight of her life was the love she had for her two grandchildren, whom she adored immensely. Time spent with family was precious to Dorothy, and she leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery in Bartelso.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 3, 2024 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Cecilia Parish and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117 Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.