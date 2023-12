Grace Marian Korte, 89, of Highland, IL, died Saturday, December 23, 2023, in Iowa.

Grace was born February 20, 1934, to Elmer and Oma (Nee Frutiger) Winter, in Highland, IL. On May 15, 1954, she married Virgil Anton Korte in Highland, IL.

She was a member of EvUCC, Highland, IL, and served Meals on Wheels for several years. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards and long vacations in Hawaii, rafting on The Grand Canyon River, and boating and skiing at Carlyle Lake. She enjoyed playing games in the backyard with all her family and loved all the many pets they had over the years, and she loved playing with her two great-grandchildren, Anton, and Brea.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Oma Winter; husband, Virgil Anton Korte, in 2005; sister, Frances Margy Metcalf; halfbrother, Elam Frutiger. She is survived by her children, Sheri (John) Cunningham, Prole, IA, Scott (Jeannie) Korte, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Andrea (Sean) Gleason, Josh (Sarah) Cunningham, Nisa (Jason) Schmitz, Danny Korte; greatgrandchildren, Anton Schmitz, Brea Schmitz.

Memorials may be made to Highland Animal Shelter or Highland Area Christian Service Ministry. Services are private.

Interment: Highland City Cemetery.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL