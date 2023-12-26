Gregory Kent “Greg” Hawkins, 56, of Mulberry Grove, IL, formerly of Pacific, MO, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2023 at his home.

Per the family’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com

Gregory Kent Hawkins was born on February 14, 1967, the son of Kent Gregory Hawkins and Jean Marie (Evers) Hawkins. He was a tile finisher for the Tile, Marble & Terrazzo Workers Union Local 18 of Missouri. Greg’s occupation was his life, but in his spare time he loved being outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, going to auctions, and collecting many items that he considered to be treasures.

Mr. Hawkins is survived by his mother, Jean Hawkins of Florissant, MO; step-mother, Ann Hawkins of High Ridge, MO; sister, Ann and husband Donald Bright of Vandalia; niece, Jessie and husband Lucas McDowell of Vandalia; niece, Karlie and husband Kevin Chen of Swansboro, NC; great-nephew, Archer McDowell of Vandalia; and great nieces, Amelia McDowell of Vandalia and Analynn Chen of Swansboro, NC.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kent Hawkins.

Per the family’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.