Gwendolyn ‘Sue’ McGuire, 57, of Greenville, IL passed away December 14, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo, surrounded by loving family.

Sue was born June 17, 1966, the daughter of Glen Dale and Rebecca Sue (Worstell) McGuire.

Sue worked in several local restaurants, was a caretaker, and a ‘professional grandmother.’ She doted on her grandchildren, as they were her pride and joy. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She was strong, courageous, beautiful, didn’t judge, and would do anything for anyone; she was a rock for many people. She enjoyed sitting and talking, just being present in the conversation, playing bingo, slots, Pepsi and Kit Kats.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Rebecca.

Surviving Sue are her father, Glen McGuire of Greenville; sons, Trent (CaSondra) Crump of Mulberry Grove and Travis Crump of Olathe, KS; 12 grandchildren; and siblings, Shannon McGuire of Greenville and Robin D. Peterson of Smithboro.

A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date.

The family asks that donations to ‘the family’ be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts.

Memorial contributions may be given to: The Family, c/o Glen McGuire, 615 Robin St., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.