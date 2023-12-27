James B. Fleming, age 71 of Hoffman, passed away at SSM St. Louis University Hospital on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Mr. Fleming was born in Highland, IL on December 9, 1952, a son of Luther and Velma (nee Lavarra) Fleming. He married Sharon L. Ripplinger on November 17, 1973, and she survives in Hoffman.

In addition to his wife Sharon, Jim is also survived by his children – Anthony Fleming (Alexandra) of Centralia, Scott Fleming (Tia) of Centralia, and Stacy Holthaus (Chad) of Carlyle; his grandchildren – Dominik Fleming, Skylar Wilken(Nick), Collin Holthaus(Alyssa), and Blake Holthaus; a great grandson – Hudson James Wilken; his sisters – Shirley Merz (Phillip) and Joyce Moran (Mike); and his in-laws – Kathy and Pete Ballantini.

Mr. Fleming was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Velma Fleming; his siblings – Patsy Cherry (Carter), Dona Chapman (Jake), and Paul Fleming (Linda); and his brothers-in-law – Frederick Ripplinger and Eugene Ripplinger.

Jim spent his working years as a logger for Simonton Sawmill. He worked hard as a logger and developed a love for the outdoors. Jim found joy in the thrill of fishing, and the tranquility of camping. He also had a knack for creativity, which was evident through his woodworking projects. Jim also enjoyed an evening at the bowling alley with family and friends.

A Funeral service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 29, 2023. Interment will follow at Posey Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. on Friday morning. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Fleming may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

