James “Jim” L. Wiseman, of Carlyle, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023, in Breese at the age of 72. He was an exceptional individual who will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and love for his family and friends.

Born on January 12, 1951, in Collinsville, Jim was the 13th of 16 children born to Lawrence and Dorothy T., nee Niederberger, Wiseman who preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Angel; and his siblings, Marie Povilat, Helen Wirth, Laura Fitzgerald, Joyce Carr, Virginia Earls, Joseph Wiseman, Sally Meyer, and three infant siblings.

Throughout his life, Jim’s career path led him to work as an HVAC professional at CC Food Mart in Carlyle. He took great pride in his work and approached it with dedication and expertise.

Beyond his professional achievements, Jim had a passion for the outdoors. He cherished spending time camping with his significant other Barb Roberts and creating special memories with his children and grandchildren during their camping trips. Each spring, summer, and fall brought immense joy to Jim as he eagerly anticipated these adventures.

Another cherished tradition that brought great excitement to Jim’s life was his yearly Mississippi fishing trips. Planning these trips well in advance with his son-in-law and dear friends filled him with anticipation as he counted down the days until he could be out on the water.

Jim’s warm personality endeared him to all who knew him and he never met a stranger. He possessed an inherent desire to help others and provide support whenever it was needed. No problem was too big or small for Jim; if he couldn’t find a solution himself (which was quite rare), he would exhaustively research or seek out someone who could assist. His generosity extended far beyond family and friends; he also dedicated countless hours to volunteering for the Son’s of Service club, helping with events and fundraisers. He loved spending time at the club with his “brothers & sisters”, immersing himself in the camaraderie while enjoying his favorite beverage, “Jim Beam & 7-up.”

Jim’s proudest accomplishments were the love and support he provided to his children, grandchildren, and extended family. A pillar of strength and unwavering support, he never hesitated to drop everything and come to the aid of his loved ones. His devotion knew no bounds, and his family always knew they could count on him unconditionally. He will be deeply missed by his family that loved him, Barb who was his rock & best friend, his club members, and an entire community that loved him as family.

In addition to his significant other Barb Roberts; Jim is survived by his children, James (Claudine) Wiseman, Lisa (Dave) Jones, Susan (Earl) Lee, Mary (Paul) Cox, and Teresa (Mike) Chasteen. He will also be lovingly remembered by his 20 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. His memory will be cherished by his surviving siblings, Evelyn Lee, Dorothy Rodemich, Linda Wiseman, Sandy Busby, and Joan Wiseman.

As we gather to mourn the loss of Jim Wiseman, we invite friends and family to attend the visitation at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle on January 6, 2024. The visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. and conclude at 7:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 7:00 p.m., where we will honor Jim’s remarkable life.

James “Jim” L. Wiseman will forever be cherished for his loving nature, unwavering commitment to family and friends, and his zest for life. His memory will continue to inspire us all as we strive to emulate his kindness and generosity towards others.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family kindly requests donations be made in Jim’s name to His Kids Cancer Support or a charity of your choice.