JoAnn Demkey, age 73 of Grantfork, IL, died Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at her residence in Grantfork, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, June 21, 1950, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Alvin and Lorene (nee Bentrup) Uhe.

On Saturday, June 29, 1974, she married Ewald A. Demkey at Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL.

She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ.

JoAnn was born in Highland, IL. In 1968, she went to work for ATCOM in St. Louis, MO as a secretary and became analysis for the U.S. Army Aviation, retiring in the late 1990″s. After retiring she worked for Highland Veterinarian Clinic for over 10 years. She volunteer at the Highland Animal Shelter. She was the Treasurer for the Village of Grantfork since 2000. She liked to travel, visiting most of the United States and went to Germany with her work. She was a life long animal lover of dogs and cats and she enjoyed reading.

Survivors include:

Mother – Lorene L. L. Uhe, nee Bentrup, Alhambra, IL

Son – Scott E. Demkey, Glen Carbon, IL

Brother – Vernon H. (Linda) Uhe, Alhambra, IL

Brother – Leon A. (Patty) Uhe, Alhambra, IL

Sister – Lisa A. Uhe, Edwardsville, IL

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Alvin C. Uhe – Died 12/07/1993

Husband – Ewald A. “Sonny” Demkey – Died 9/22/2011

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL, with Rev. Jeremy R. Wood, Pastor, Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Metro East Humane Society.