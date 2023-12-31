Juanita T. Rider, 86, of Marine, IL, died Friday, December 29, 2023 at Breese Nursing Home, Breese, IL.Juanita was born March 31, 1937, to Harry and Flora (Nee Bass) Bandy, in Jonesboro, AR. On March 24, 1954 she married Lloyd “George” Rider, in Arkansas.

She loved her family and spent as much time as she could with them. She was a member of Bond County Antique Machinery with her husband, and continued to be a part of the organization after her husband passed. She was a member of the Marine Lions Club. Juanita loved to cook for her family and friends and she loved her pickles. She was fun and funny, she had a good sense of humor. She enjoyed going to Leisure World Health Club with her friends.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Flora Bandy; her husband, George Rider; a daughter, Jill Jones; brother, Earl, Robert “RL”, Carl; sisters, Katherine, Pearl, Flossy, Betty Lou, her twin, Loetta.

She is survived by her children, Judy (significant other, Tracy Bone) Rider, Marine, IL, Janet (Joe)

Gillespie, Highland, IL, son-in-law, Paul Jones, St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Deana (Tommy) Rose, Jeffrey Baer, Alayna (significant other, Eddie Stanly) Gillespie, Paul “PJ” Jones, Jr.; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Metro East Humane Society.

Visitation: Tuesday, January 2, 2024, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland.Funeral: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 12:00 pm at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland.

Clergy: Rev. Philip Kershner, Pastor, Marine United Church of Christ, Marine, IL.

Interment: Mundis Cemetery, Marine, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL