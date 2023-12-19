Katherine Creasy, 92, of Greenville, IL, passed away December 16, 2023, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Katherine was born October 30, 1931, in Little Mud, KY, the daughter of Preston and Laura (Kidd) Yates. She married Arlee ‘Red’ Creasy on February 10, 1965, in St. Clair County, IL. They were married for over 39 years before he passed away on October 27, 2004.

In younger years, she moved from Kentucky to East ST Louis and worked at Brown Shoe Factory in St Louis, MO. From East St Louis she moved to Granite City where she worked in a grocery store and bakery. She worked in several places doing private house cleaning and eventually, she settled in as a stay-at-home mom to care for the family. Later, she moved from Granite City to Livingston Illinois, then latter years to Mulberry Grove, and remained there until Arlee’s passing, when she moved to Greenville. She also spent a brief time in Florida, with her eldest daughters, before deciding to return to Illinois.

Her hobbies were painting, gardening and thrift shopping. She had a ‘Green Thumb’ and could make anything grow!! She loved to can and pickle vegetables from the garden and made enough for anyone who needed it. She made her own salsa, spaghetti sauce, jelly, cream corn, pickled beets, relish, pickles, green beans, and even her own applesauce. She was quite a gardener. She could paint an entire room with only a small brush, not a roller, in one day. Her favorite thrift shop item was small knick knacks. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Mulberry Grove, until her health declined and could no longer attend; yet, still kept her faith and prayed to her dear Lord until the end of her life. She had an immense love for her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three sons, Larry Koenig, Gary Little, Danny Creasy; and grandchildren, Chelsea Raez Knox, Chad Michael Creasy, and Caleb Mitchell Creasy; great granddaughter, Destinee Koenig; siblings, Palmer Yates, Elmer Yates, Darrell Yates, Velma Lawson.

Katherine is survived by her children, Glenda Little, Patricia Castellani, Anthony Creasy, Ardale Creasy, Brenda (Kenny Smith) Knox, Deborah (John) Pithers, Theresa (Scott) Williams; 19 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and sisters, Naomi Yates and Loretta (Edsel) Boyd.

Services will be held at a future date.

The family asks that donations be made, Katherine’s memory, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts to the family.

Memorial contributions may be sent to The Family of Katherine Creasy, c/o Brenda Knox, 807 Durley St., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.