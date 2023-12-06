Kathryn Langford, 76, of Greenville, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland, IL.

Kathryn was born March 24, 1947, in Hillsboro, IL. She was the daughter of Eldon Andrew and Emma Ellen (Coyle) Mollett. She married John B. Langford in Chesterfield, SC, by the Justice of the Peace, on the front lawn, on December 16, 1967, and they were married for over 36 blessed years together. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2004.

After graduating Greenville High School, with the class of 1966, she joined the United States Military and proudly served in the Army before being honorably discharged.

After her military stint, she obtained her LPN license and started working in the medical field at various nursing homes. She and her husband traveled the United States seeing the many sites the country had to offer. In later years, Kathryn was a typical homebody, enjoyed the quiet home life, was an avid reader, and a huge supporter of military organizations, as well as a proud member of Am-Vets.

She is preceded by her parents and husband.

She is survived by her siblings, Janice (Doyle) Quick of Greenville, IL, Wilma (Wayne) Beckert of Sorento, IL, Gene (Bev) Mollett of Pocahontas, IL, Melvin (Rosa) Mollett of Hillsboro, IL; aunts, Francie, Marlene, and Alice; uncle Butch; numerous cousins; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service, hosted by the family, will be held at Wait Cemetery, at a later date.

The family requests memorial contributions, to the Wait Cemetery, be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, in memory of Kathryn.

Memorials may be sent to Wait Cemetery, c/o Wilma Beckert, 1621 Ripson Bridge Ave., Sorento, IL 62086.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home with the ceremonies.

