Kenneth Reginald Shaw Jr. age 70 of Highland, IL, former employee of Peterson Spring factory in Greenville, passed away at 3:22 p.m. Friday, December 8, 2023 in Highland Health Care.

Funeral services are pending at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

Kenneth Reginald Shaw, Jr. the son of Kenneth Reginald Shaw Sr and Doris Jean Cunningham Shaw, was born on Friday,July 31, 1953 in Wood River, Illinois. Kenneth was raised in the Wood River-East Alton area where he attended the East Alton-Wood River Public Schools and graduated from the East Alton Wood River High School in 1971. Kenneth worked at Laclede Steel in Alton for a time. He then joined the Peterson Spring Factory where he worked for 20 years before his health declined and he needed to retire early. Earlier in life Kenneth had enjoyed stock cars and drove # 26 and #87 in the races in the area. Kenneth and his family enjoyed travelling in their motor Home to various dirt track racing events. Kenneth was also an avid Blues Hockey Fan and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Fan.

Kenneth and Janet Louise Buck were united in marriage and enjoyed over 50 years together. She lovingly cared for him as his health declined. They are the parents of their son Daniel Clayton Shaw of Highland, two grandchildren Zoe Shaw of Troy, Zachary Shaw of Highland, and is survived by his brother Kevin Shaw of Wood River.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, his daughter in infancy Kim Yvonne Shaw, and two brothers Brian Shaw and Mark Shaw.

