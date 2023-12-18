Lucy P. Fuehne, nee Winkeler, age 94, of Bartelso, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 15, 2023. She was born on May 28, 1929, in Bartelso, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary, nee Bergmann, Winkeler.

In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred “Fritz” Fuehne, whom she married on April 17, 1951, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso and who passed away on December 21, 1990. She was also preceded in death by her son, Steven Fuehne; grandson, Cody Schroeder; great-granddaughter, Alynna Pierson; son-inlaw, Allan Schroeder; siblings, Bud (Mary) Winkeler, Margaret Lake, Christine (Ben) Budde, Fran Winkeler, Fronie (Bigfoot) Rickhoff, Jenny Winkeler, John (Ginny) Winkeler, and Louis Winkeler; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Anna, nee Hilmes, Fuehne; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Ann (Alvin) Thoele, Estelle (Vince) Tonnies, Leona (Vince) Eilering, Norbert (Mary) Fuehne, Clete (Rita “Butch”) Fuehne, Rich Spihlmann, and Steven Fuehne.

Lucy is survived by her loving children, Gerri (Leonard) Ripperda of Albers, Ron “Doozle” (Sue) Fuehne of Bartelso, Paul “Pitts” (Julie) Fuehne of Bartelso, Jan (Ken) Pierson of Carlyle, Dave “Whipper” (Lisa) Fuehne of Centralia, Roger “Rogue” Fuehne of Bartelso, Leon Fuehne of Bartelso, Donna Schroeder of Bartelso, Tim “Pelle” Fuehne of Bartelso, Marsha (Gary) Wobbe of Bartelso, and Angie (Wayne) Toennies of Bartelso; grandchildren, Jeff (Kate) Ripperda, Melissa (Andy) Wuebbels, Carrie (Kevin) Kehrer, Matt (Jacelyn) Pierson, Brian (Nicole) Fuehne, Jessica (Robbie) Robertson, Daryl (Brittany) Pierson, Stacy (Bryan) Winterbottom, Aaron (Brandy) Fuehne, Carson (Nicole) Fuehne, Alex (Kristen) Toennies, Caitlin (Christian) Eggers, Hannah (Andrew) Harmon, Braden (friend, Abby) Schroeder, Nick Toennies, Katie Toennies, and Noah Toennies; great-grandchildren, Greta, Lucy Elena, and Xavier Ripperda, Avery and Adelyn Wuebbels, Brennan (friend, Amryn), Markus, and Brielle Kehrer, Landon, Everly, Emalyn, and Konley Pierson, Gracie, Jackson, and Piper Jo Fuehne, Tyler (friend, Ella) Robertson, Isaac, Isabella, and Eli Pierson, Aubrey and Bennett Winterbottom, Jade and Aldon Fuehne, Nora Toennies, and Stella and Griffin Harmon; step-grandchildren, Adam Schroeder, Tara (Gary) Rosen, Shauna (Ryan) Heely, and Alicia (Kyle) Rodgers; step-great-grandchildren, Connor Schroeder, Ella Rosen, Zoey and Quinn Heely, and Parker and Paxton Rodgers; siblings, Andy Winkeler, and Phonse (Kay) Winkeler; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marietta Winkeler, Frankie (Bim) Fuehne, and Rosie Spihlmann; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lucy formerly worked at Wee Walker Shoes until she had her children. She then became a devoted stay-at-home mom, worked as the cleaning lady at Bartelso Elementary School, and provided in-home babysitting. Lucy cherished the opportunity to be an honorary grandmother to many children throughout the years. She was a dedicated member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Bartelso. Lucy found joy in quilting, watching fireworks, but above all, spending time with her beloved family.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. Thomas Lugge and Fr. James Buerster concelebrating and Deacon Glenn Netemeyer assisting. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery, Bartelso. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church or Mater Die Catholic High School and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

