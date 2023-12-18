Marcella A. Monaghan, age 101, peacefully departed from this life to be with Our Lord on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Breese Nursing Home. Marcella was born on February 12, 1922, in Trenton, to Alfred J. and Teresa L., nee Haas, Mueller. She married James Monaghan and they shared a beautiful life together until his passing on January 26, 1974.

Marcella experienced the heartache of losing her sons, Dennis Monaghan and Charles “Randy” Monaghan. Additionally, she endured the tragic loss of her only sibling, Maurice, at the young age of 20 during his training to become a pilot in World War II.

Left to cherish Marcella’s memory are her surviving children: Carol (Jack) Goestenkors, James “Sonny” (Janet) Monaghan, Juanita Monaghan, John Monaghan, and Steve Monaghan. Marcella took great pride in being a grandmother to 14 grandchildren and a great-grandmother to 26. She also had the joy of being a great-great-grandmother to 7 delighted souls.

During World War II, when her husband joined the Marines, Marcella courageously moved with her young daughter to California. There she joined other women in contributing to the war effort by working on airplanes. Living through the hardships of both the Great Depression and WWII fostered within Marcella a deep sense of patriotism and imbued her with a strong work ethic and thriftiness. She also witnessed the enlistment of her two sons, Charles “Randy” and James “Sonny,” into the Marines during another war—the Vietnam War—although thankfully they both returned home safely despite sustaining injuries for which they were honored with a Purple Heart.

Marcella imparted invaluable values upon her children: instilling an appreciation for education, a deep love for the beauty of nature, and a strong understanding of the importance of family. Her home was always open, and her dining table always had an extra plate ready to welcome any visitor or loved one.

After raising her family in Aviston, IL, Marcella relocated to Granite City. There, she dedicated nearly 30 years of her life as a volunteer at Gateway Regional Medical Center, selflessly devoting over 9,000 hours to helping others. She remained devoted to her faith as a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Marcella also maintained her membership in the Aviston American Legion Auxiliary, where she stood as one of the founding members while her late husband proudly served as the first Legion Commander.

Marcella’s warmth and love will forever be cherished by her family and friends. She will be dearly remembered and greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Today, as we bid farewell to Marcella A. Monaghan, let us celebrate a life well-lived—a life that exemplified strength, compassion, and unwavering devotion to others. May her soul find eternal peace in the embrace of Our Lord.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Dan Friedman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Trenton.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 22, 2023 from 9 a.m. until time of services at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston.

Memorials made in memory of Marcella are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and will be received at the church or Nordike Funeral Home, 150 N. Clinton St., Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.