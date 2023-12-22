Margie Kay Chesser, 83, of Hillsboro, passed away December 20, 2023 at Willowbrook Memory Care of Vandalia.

She was born November 22, 1940, in Panama, IL to Victor and Opal (Miller) Hammack.

She attended Panama schools and was a graduate of Hillsboro High School, class of 1958.

Margie was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was patient, kind, loved Christ and loved everyone unconditionally and taught her daughters this through the life she lived every day. She enjoyed bowling with her teammates and playing cards with her card club friends, and always looked forward to the Chesser girls’ lunches. One of her favorite things in the world was making cookies with her grandkids every Christmas.

She married the love of her life, Rodger “Butch” Chesser on February 16, 1959, in Hartsville, TN. He passed away January 18, 2021, after nearly 63 years of marriage.

She is survived by four daughters, Pam (Jim) Roberts, Debby Cook (companion Dave Grotts), Kim (Craig) Pavolka and Faith (Brian) McCarty, all of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren (Natalie, Amanda, Jacob, Abbey, Rachael, Brett, Tessa, Sam and Julia), four great grandchildren (Jarrett, Jordyn, Bo and Pearl) and little Margot Kay, due to arrive in January. Also surviving are siblings Bob Hammack and Linda Dippold. One brother, Bill Hammack, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 AM January 2, 2024, at Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:30am, services to follow, with Randy Sands officiating.

Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsboro, Illinois.

Memorials can be directed to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund where 100% of donations go directly to the research for a cure.

Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be left at www.houghfuneralhome.com.