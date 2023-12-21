Mark Schomaker, 65, of Aviston, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Mark was born November 24, 1958 to Alphonse and Margaret Schomaker. He is survived by his six siblings: Mary (Joe) Collins, Cathy (Joe) Riebold, Steve (Debbie Schomaker, Rex (Judy) Schomaker, Rita (Jitty) Winkeler, and Isi Schomaker. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister-inlaw Dawn Schomaker. He also leaves behind his friends who became his family at the Aviston CILA: David, Diana, Sean, Erik, and Mallory.

Mark attended St. Jude School in Aviston, and Carlyle High School. Mark worked at Community Link in Breese for over 40 years in the Production Department. He was known as the “Mayor of Community Link”. He was a member of Saint Francis Church in Aviston, and St. Bernard’s Church in Albers. He was a devout Catholic who frequently attended daily Mass. He was a member of the Albers Jaycees, and he was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was an avid Cubs fan, and recently became a Mascoutah Indian’s basketball fan.

Friends may call on Saturday, December 23, 2023 from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be on December 23, 2023, at 12 noon at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Albers.

Memorials may be made to Community Link, and can be received at the Nordike Funeral Home, 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265 who are in charge of the services.

