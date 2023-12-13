Marvin N. Albers, age 70, of Albers, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was born May 20, 1953 in Breese, a son of the late Henry and Lucille, nee Toennies, Albers.

In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by his brothers, Allen Albers and Glennon Albers.

Marvin is survived by his daughters, Ashley (Todd) Wessel of Trenton and Tabatha (Ryan) Linnemann of Germantown; grandchildren, Jadyn Wessel, Braxton Green, Greyson Wessel, Weston Linnemann, and Layton Linnemann; siblings, Yvonne (Mel) Heimann of Breese, Dave (Shirley) Albers of Damiansville, Sue (Jim) Frick of Omaha, NE, Mary (Wayne) Berry of Hoffman, Ann (Mick) Bowen of Damiansville, Gary (Lisa) Albers of Damiansville, and Tim (Lisa) Albers of Breese; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Marvin dedicated many years of his life working in the warehouse at Pulsar Plastics in Carlyle. He was a member of the Catholic Faith. He enjoyed reading, shooting pool, playing cards, and tossing washers with friends and family.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Deacon Glenn Netemeyer officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date at St. Damian Cemetery in Damiansville.

Visitation will be Friday, December 15, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family (checks payable to Ashley Wessel) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.