Marvin O. Wendler, age 84 of Highland, IL, died Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL.

He was born on Friday, December 9, 1938, in Collinsville, IL, the son of Otto and Eleanor (nee Kunneman) Wendler.

On Friday, June 6, 2003, he married Lorena D. Wendler, nee O’Dell, at Edwardsville, Illinois, who survives.

He was a member of Edwardsville Moose Lodge #1561, Illinois Archaeological Survey Society, Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, and Loggerhead Club (Founder), St. Jacob, IL.

Marvin was born in Collinsville, IL. He grew up there and graduated from Collinsville High School in 1956. He was a railroad locomotive engineer for 36 years. He worked for 26 of those years for Manufactures Railway in St. Louis, Mo. He retired from there in 2000.

He lived in St. Jacob for many years. He even built his own log cabin on his property. Marvin loved to hunt – deer, elk, squirrel and rabbit. He loved to visit his brother Dave’s hunting lodge in Montana, and taking hunting trips to Colorado and Wyoming with his buddies and son, Joel. He loved to hunt for Indian relics, especially arrowheads. Marvin also enjoyed mushroom hunting. He was very wellknown for telling jokes. He enjoyed playing the harmonica. Spending time with friends and family was very important to him.

Survivors include Survivors: Wife – Lorena D. Wendler, nee O’Dell, Highland, IL; Sons – Jeffrey S. (Maria) Wendler, Saint Jacob, IL; Brian M. (Julie) Wendler, Edwardsville, IL; Joel C. (Laura) Wendler, Elizabeth, CO; Reagan E. Wendler, Saint Jacob, IL; Grandchildren – Elizabeth (Tony) DuBois; Cassandra Bender; Jarrod Wendler; Cheyenne Wendler; Autumn Wendler; Cole Wendler; Reed Wendler; Great Grandchildren – Brynnley DuBois; Owen DuBois; Lilly VanWinkle; Jack VanWinkle; Nieces and Nephews – Several; Special Cousin – Anna Marie Parker; Sister – Darlene (Steve) Lesicko, Waterloo, IL; Brothers – Crawford Wendler, Wellston, OK; David Wendler, Wise River, MT

He was preceded in death by: Father – Otto C. Wendler – Died 1/07/1963; Mother – Eleanor M. Wendler, nee Kunneman – Died 4/25/2003; First Wife – Sandra D. Wendler, nee Gravi – Died 06/23/2008; Grandchild – Brennan Wendler – Died 11/08/2020; Brothers – Donald R. Wendler – Died 2/02/2020; LeRoy J. Wendler – Died 7/04/2018; Sisters – Fay M. Jaramillo – Died 2/16/2015; Dixie J. Baker – Died 7/17/2013; Diana S. Wendler – Died 3/05/1949 Infant

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Augusta Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation or Southern Illinois Animal and Pointer Rescue, St. Jacob, IL.