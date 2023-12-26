Mary A. Crippen, 92, of Carlyle, passed away on December 25, 2023, in Carlyle, Illinois. She was born on December 3, 1931, in Kuttawa, Kentucky. Throughout her life, Mary exemplified the true meaning of love and devotion. She was a cherished daughter of Elijah Haney and Mary M. Haney (nee Winters), both of whom preceded her in death. Mary’s love story continued when she married Harold W. Crippen June 10, 1951 in Ullin, Illinois, who stood beside her as a loving husband until his passing on October 11, 2014.

Mary lived a fulfilling life as a dedicated homemaker. She took great pride in creating a loving and nurturing environment for her loved ones. Her commitment to her family was unparalleled, and she found joy in caring for each member with compassion and selflessness.

Mary leaves behind an enduring legacy through her children: Harold W. (Teresa) Crippen Jr., Julia Faye Crippen, and David (Jamie) Crippen. She deeply loved them all and took immense pride in being their mother.

Mary’s siblings played a significant role in her life, offering support and companionship throughout the years. She is survived by her sisters, Grace Akin and Lottie (Francis) Baker.

Family meant everything to Mary, and she found immense joy in being a grandmother. She leaves behind six grandchildren who were the light of her life, Angie Rainey, Bob (Kayla) Crippen, Matt (Jessica) Horn, David (special friend, Robyn) Crippen, Jessica Crippen, and Cady Williams, and her special care giver, Brittany Dietz. In addition to this treasure trove of grandchildren, Mary was blessed with nine great-grandchildren, Katelyn Grayling, Krislyn James, Shane Grayling, Shawna Grayling, Isabella Crippen, Noah Crippen, Kailynn Kruep, Hunter Horn, and Avery Horn; and five great-great-grandchildren, Liam, Gianna, Easton, Evelyn and Bodhi whose laughter filled her heart with pure happiness.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m., at Nordike Funeral Home located at 740 Fairfax St in Carlyle, Illinois.

Memorials made in memory of Mary may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax St., Carlyle, IL 62231 who is serving the family.

Mary A. Crippen will be remembered for her gentle spirit, kind heart, and unwavering devotion to her family. Her love will forever echo in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her. May her soul rest in eternal peace as her memory lives on in the lives of those she touched.