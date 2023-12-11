Mary A. Richter, age 79, of Mascoutah, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 9, 2023. She was born June 26, 1944 in Breese, a daughter of the late Leo H. and Henrietta, nee Huene, Lammers.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Rita Schmeink; brother, Leo E. Lammers; and nephew, Kurt Lammers.

Mary is survived by her husband, Jim M. Richter, of Mascoutah, whom she married November 21, 1964; children, Jeff (LorEtta) Richter, Joel Richter, Julie (Tom) Wallin, all of Mascoutah, and Jodie (Steve) Nikolaisen of Waterloo; twelve grandchildren, Justin (Mary) Richter, Jacob Richter, Jesse (James) Richardson, Ashley (Nick) Huels, Ryan Richter, Zachary Richter, James Richter, Tyler Wallin, Ryley (Erin) Wallin, Christian Nikolaisen, Faith Nikolaisen, and Grace Nikolaisen; five great-grandchildren, Jameson Richter, Brantley Richter, OakLynn Richardson, Jayce Huels, and Jaxon Huels; brother, Kenny (Margie) Lammers of Breese; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barb Lammers of Highland, Leo Schmeink of Eldridge, Iowa, and Nancy (“Butch”) Klein of Mascoutah; and nieces and nephews.

Mary dedicated many years of service to the Mascoutah School District, where she worked as a playground aide until her retirement. She was a faithful member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah. Mary's passion for crafting was evident, and she found joy in creating beautiful baskets, sewing, and painting. Her green thumb was evident in her well-tended flower garden. Mary had a love for Elvis's music and spending cherished moments with her family.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 13, 2023 from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the ALS Association and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

