Neal J. Rieke, Jr., age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, December 18, 2023, at his residence in Highland, IL.

He was born on Monday, October 5, 1942, in Saint Louis, MO, the son of Neal and Grace (nee Weidner) Rieke, Sr.

On Saturday, July 23, 1966, he married Rosemary A. Rieke, nee Cuthrell, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, Illinois, who survives.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. He was also a member of 4th Degree Knights of Columbus #1580.

Neal was born in St. Louis, MO and raised in Highland, IL. He attended elementary school at St. Joseph Institute for the Deaf and graduated from Illinois School for the Deaf at Jacksonville, IL, in 1962. He worked 45 years at Basler Electric Company, Highland, IL in the shipping department. He enjoyed model trains, woodworking, making things, and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. Neal loved his Pepsi and M&M’s.

Survivors include:

Wife – Rosemary A. Rieke, nee Cuthrell, Highland, IL

Daughter – Virginia G. “Gee Gee” (Fiance-Shawn Dixon) Strawn, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Angela R. (Mark) Pussehl, West Plains, MO

Daughter – Crystal D. (Gerald) McCray, Greenville, IL

Daughter – Elizabeth R. (Samuel) Tebbe, Highland, IL

Son – Neal J. (Gina) Rieke, III, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Thomas Rieke

Grandchild – Jonathon Strawn

Grandchild – Cassandra Rieke

Grandchild – Ciara Belmonte

Grandchild – Megan Zobrist

Grandchild – Shelbi McCray

Grandchild – Gerald “JR” McCray

Grandchild – Alexander Price

Grandchild – Jaxton Tebbe

Grandchild – Anthony Blakeney

Grandchild – Clayton Rieke

Grandchild – Adam Rieke

Grandchild – Harley Lightle

Great Grandchild – Charlotte Strawn

Great Grandchild – Kayden Suh

Great Grandchild – Mythias Strawn

Great Grandchild – Naomi Rieke

Great Grandchild – Esther Rieke

Great Grandchild – Asher Zobrist

Brother – Russell R. (Nancy) Rieke, Sr., Highland, IL

He was preceded in death:

Father – Neal J. Rieke, Sr.

Mother – Grace O. Rieke, nee Weidner

Sister – Rita A. Ratermann

Son In-law – James Strawn

Brother-In-Law – John Ratermann

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.