Neal J. Rieke, Jr., age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, December 18, 2023, at his residence in Highland, IL.
He was born on Monday, October 5, 1942, in Saint Louis, MO, the son of Neal and Grace (nee Weidner) Rieke, Sr.
On Saturday, July 23, 1966, he married Rosemary A. Rieke, nee Cuthrell, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, Illinois, who survives.
He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. He was also a member of 4th Degree Knights of Columbus #1580.
Neal was born in St. Louis, MO and raised in Highland, IL. He attended elementary school at St. Joseph Institute for the Deaf and graduated from Illinois School for the Deaf at Jacksonville, IL, in 1962. He worked 45 years at Basler Electric Company, Highland, IL in the shipping department. He enjoyed model trains, woodworking, making things, and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. Neal loved his Pepsi and M&M’s.
Survivors include:
Wife – Rosemary A. Rieke, nee Cuthrell, Highland, IL
Daughter – Virginia G. “Gee Gee” (Fiance-Shawn Dixon) Strawn, Pocahontas, IL
Daughter – Angela R. (Mark) Pussehl, West Plains, MO
Daughter – Crystal D. (Gerald) McCray, Greenville, IL
Daughter – Elizabeth R. (Samuel) Tebbe, Highland, IL
Son – Neal J. (Gina) Rieke, III, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Thomas Rieke
Grandchild – Jonathon Strawn
Grandchild – Cassandra Rieke
Grandchild – Ciara Belmonte
Grandchild – Megan Zobrist
Grandchild – Shelbi McCray
Grandchild – Gerald “JR” McCray
Grandchild – Alexander Price
Grandchild – Jaxton Tebbe
Grandchild – Anthony Blakeney
Grandchild – Clayton Rieke
Grandchild – Adam Rieke
Grandchild – Harley Lightle
Great Grandchild – Charlotte Strawn
Great Grandchild – Kayden Suh
Great Grandchild – Mythias Strawn
Great Grandchild – Naomi Rieke
Great Grandchild – Esther Rieke
Great Grandchild – Asher Zobrist
Brother – Russell R. (Nancy) Rieke, Sr., Highland, IL
He was preceded in death:
Father – Neal J. Rieke, Sr.
Mother – Grace O. Rieke, nee Weidner
Sister – Rita A. Ratermann
Son In-law – James Strawn
Brother-In-Law – John Ratermann
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.