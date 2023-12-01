Norman D. Dierkes, age 96 of Carlyle, passed away at Carlyle Healthcare & Senior Living on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Mr. Dierkes was born in Wheatfield Township on July 30, 1927, a son of the late William and Ruby (Norman) Dierkes. Norman married Pauline Haake Dierkes, on October 5, 1948, at St. Boniface Church in Germantown, Illinois. Norman and Pauline recently celebrated 75 years of marriage.

Mr. Dierkes served in the United States Army and was stationed in the Philippines for over 10 months. He was a cook in the Army until the end of World War II. Even after his service, Norman loved to cook and prepare meals for his family and friends. Mr. Dierkes worked at Wee Walker/Trimfoot Shoe Factory for over forty years, and later worked for the city of Carlyle Parks & Recreation Department from 1988 to 1999. He was once honored to serve as the Grand Marshall of the Carlyle Christmas parade. Norman loved all outdoor activities, especially hunting, fishing for catfish, and gardening. He also enjoyed playing cards and following Cardinals baseball. He and Pauline could often be found watching games on TV or listening on the radio. When the Cardinals weren’t playing, they were likely watching college basketball games.

Norman is survived by his wife, Pauline Dierkes of Carlyle; his daughter, Carol Ray and husband Michael of Centralia; a grandson, Andrew Ray of Centralia; his sister, Donna Melius; his in-laws, Richard and Kathy Haake Ethel Haake, and Marilyn Haake; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-and mother-in-law, Arnold and Cecilia Haake; his sisters, Lauranne Grady and husband Philip, and Margie Kohrmann and husband Virgil; a brother, Kelly Dierkes; his in-laws, Peter Melius, Clarence and Elizabeth Haake, Edward and Lucille Gramann, Arnold “Spike” Haake, Jr., Joe and Mary Winter, John and Dolores “Dory” Johnson, and Tom “Toby” Haake.

Thank you to the Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living for the wonderful, loving, tender, and helpful care that was given to my dad. Words cannot express how thankful I am for everything.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle on Monday, December 4th, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. George Mauck Officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church prior to the Funeral Mass from 9:00 A.M – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Dierkes are suggested to the St. Mary’s Building Fund or to Clinton County Senior Services Meals on Wheels. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.