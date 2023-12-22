Patricia Maier, age 81, of O’Fallon (formerly of Breese), passed away peacefully at Aviston Countryside Manor, on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. She was born September 9, 1942, in Breese, a daughter of the late August, Jr., and Rose, nee Richter, Voss.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Allyson Noel Maier; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth “Betty” and Don Scott; infant brothers, Virgil and Paul Voss; and brother-in-law, Franklin “Frank” Dall.

Pat is survived by her children, Dawn Maier of O’Fallon and Jeff (Tanya) Maier of Beckemeyer; granddaughters, Lauren (Scott) Wise of Mascoutah, Brianna Maier of Breese, and Karissa Maier of Beckemeyer; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Wise, Anthony Wise, and Denver Guthrie; siblings, Mary Ann (Antolin “Tony”) Diaz of Guadalajara, Mexico, John Voss of Carbondale, Joann Dall of Aviston, and Ruth (Maurice) Eversgerd of Germantown.

Pat retired from Scott AFB in 1996 after 26 years of Civil Service employment. Not ready to stop working, she obtained her Certified Nurse Assistant license, working part-time first at Nobis Care Home and then at The Villas at St. James in Breese until her retirement in 2017.

Pat enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, watching the St. Louis Cardinals (win or lose!), feeding and watching the birds—especially hummingbirds, and spending time with her family.

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Deacon Linus Klostermann officiating. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made according to the family’s wishes (checks payable to Dawn Maier) will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th Street, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.