Richard L. Craney, age 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at his home in New Baden on December 15, 2023. He was born on February 10, 1938, in Epson, IN, to Joseph H. Craney and Clara Wilson.

Richard lived a life full of joy, faith, and intellectual pursuits. He was a devout follower of the Catholic Faith and found solace in his spiritual beliefs throughout his life. In addition to his religious devotion, Richard had a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles. He would spend hours carefully piecing together intricate designs and finding satisfaction in completing each one.

Beyond his love for puzzles, Richard found enjoyment in computer games that challenged his mind and allowed him to engage with technology. He also had a deep affection for cats. Richard’s adventurous spirit led him and his beloved wife Norma Jean Mueller to travel extensively. They visited almost every state and many other places together, creating cherished memories along the way.

Richard’s time in the United States Air Force exemplified his dedication to serving others. As a veteran of the Air Force, he bravely contributed to the defense and protection of our nation. His commitment to duty and honor during his military service will always be remembered and appreciated.

Richard was preceded in death by his mother Clara Wilson Craney, father Joseph H. Craney, as well as his loving wife Norma Jean Craney whom he cherished dearly throughout their years together. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law William Vollmer and his brother Joseph Craney.

He is survived by his daughters April (Angela) Guithues and Shannon (Joseph) Simms who will forever carry their father’s memory in their hearts.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO with full military honors accorded.

Memorials made in memory of Richard are suggested to Pound Pets Inc., and can be sent to Nordike Funeral Home at 15 East Hanover Street, New Baden, IL 62265.