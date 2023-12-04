Robert “Bob” Denny Wade of Greenville, IL and Sun City, AZ, passed away on November 8, 2023 after a brief illness. He was born on October 14, 1943, to Edna S. Griffith Wade and Emmett Wade in Peoria, IL. Bob graduated high school in Greenville and spent his summers on the family farm in rural Greenville. Then in 1965 he enlisted in the Army and served in Hawaii at Kilauea Military Camp, where he met Janice McBride in 1966. They married in 1967. After his discharge, they moved to Greenville, IL, where they owned a small farm. He retired from CIPS Power Plant. After many years of vacationing with relatives in Arizona, they became “snow birds” in 2007. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice Wade, daughter Cynthia Wade and son Anthony Wade, grandsons Ricky Martin and Sean Martin, granddaughter Amanda Wardrip, and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, 2 grandchildren, and a son-in-law.

Service Information

A Celebration of Life will be held in Sun City, AZ in January… to be announced at a later date. Another Celebration of Life will be held in Greenville, IL in the spring, also to be announced at a later date.