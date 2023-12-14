Robert E. Meadows, 96, of Vandalia, IL, formerly of Mulberry Grove, passed away peacefully at 11:50 PM, Monday, December 11, 2023 at SBL Fayette County Hospital.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Monday, December 18, 2023 at the First Church of Christ of Mulberry Grove. Interment will follow at McInturff Cemetery, rural Vandalia with Military Rites accorded at the graveside by Mulberry Grove American Legion Post #1180. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 AM-12:00 Noon, Monday, at the church. In lieu of flowers and gifts memorials may be made to the First Church of Christ of Mulberry Grove or Mulberry Grove American Legion. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com

Robert Edward Meadows was born on March 15, 1927 in Caruthersville, MO, the son of Roy Edward & Hazel Ella (Welsch) Meadows. He married Clara R. (Griffin) on August 8, 1948 in Piggott, AR; together they had 5 children. Bob later married Ruby Nell (Phillips) on February 16, 1985 in Vandalia; together they celebrated 28 years of marriage before her passing on December 5, 2013. Bob was retired after 50 years as a traffic rate clerk in the trucking industry. He was first employed by Frisco Railroad from 1945-1949, then Acme Fast Freight Inc. from 1949-1964, Centralia Cartage from 1964-1980, and finally, Buske Line Inc. from 1980-1993. Prior to his employment, Bob was a proud WWII and Korean War Veteran; volunteering for the United States Army. He received a Bronze Service Star for his brave and honorable service. Bob was a member of the Vandalia V.F.W Post # 3862; Mulberry Grove American Legion Post #1180, where he volunteered for many years in the Funeral Honor Guard. He was also a member of Masonic Temperance Lodge 809, Mulberry Grove.

Bob loved spending time with his large extended family, especially at the yearly Meadows family reunions. He enjoyed camping and loved playing the old country music songs with the Country Echoes Seminary Schoolhouse group. Bob also loved to travel; traveling by train was one of his favorite traveling adventures. He was always ready to go on a trip, especially in the last few years with his favorite companion, his brother, Wayne. He enjoyed mowing on his farm in Mulberry Grove and spent many hours working out in the barn.

Mr. Meadows was a faithful and active member of every church he attended. He most recently attended the First Church of Christ in Mulberry Grove.

Mr. Meadows is survived by his children, Phyllis Morrison of Salem, Denise (Herschel “Jim”) Elders of Warrenton, MO, Keith (Anita) Meadows of Vandalia, Steven (Jackie) Meadows of Garland, TX, Valerie Frakes of rural Vandalia; brother, Wayne Meadows of Berger, MO; grandchildren, Kim (Jeff) Hollenbeck, Brian (Christy) Wolf, Chad Elders, Christopher Elders, Stephanie (Eric) Stanton, Mark (Andrea) Meadows, Tamara (David) Plachy, Randal Pierce, Megan (Nick) Smith, Melissa (Brendan) Howard; 16 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; stepsons, Jim (Debbie) Robinson, Tom (Darla) Robinson, Don (LaNae) Robinson; several step-grand and great grandchildren; special friend, Louise Reeves of Mulberry Grove; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruby; siblings, Mary Ruth Meadows, Doris Janet Simpson, Gary Meadows, Larry Meadows, Eugene Meadows, and Bonnie Hankins.