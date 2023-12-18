Sandra L. Daum, age 82 of Greenville, passed away 1:00 a.m. Sunday, December 17, 2023, at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Pastor Matt Mendenhall will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the Greenville Public Library or Bond County Humane Society. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Sandra was born April 22, 1941, in Canton, Illinois. She was the daughter of Melford Francis and Maxine Nerissa (Ginther) Cusick. Sandra grew up in Greenville, attended the public schools and graduated from Greenville High School. Sandy worked at the Bel Air after high school, and it was there where she fell in love with Gene. Sandra and Gene Daum were united in marriage on August 8, 1971, at the Lutheran Church in Greenville. They had enjoyed 52 years of marriage before Gene’s passing on September 28, 2023.

Sandra worked at DeMoulin Brothers and then did interior decorating designs for Torbit’s Flooring and Decorating in Highland, Illinois. She owned and worked at the Greenville Antique Mall and worked for Federal Crop Insurance. Sandra and Gene opened and operated GET Video in Greenville. They were active in the community, Sandra was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Greenville Women’s Club and Historical Society.

Surviving are children: Dixie Bargetzi of Highland, IL, Penny Jacob of Highland, IL, Dan Daum and wife Cindy of Greenville, Christine Kuczka and husband David of Pocahontas, IL, Judy Neier and husband Dan of Highland, Janice Pilkerton and husband Mark of Pocahontas, Russell Blankenship and wife Tammy of Pocahontas. Grandchildren: Christy Mollet (Jeremy), Anne Lohman (Casey), David Ziegler (Meghan), John Ziegler (Elle), Zachary Daum (Tasmin), Sarah McDonald (Pat), Mallory O’Dell (Donny), Kate Ziegler, and Alex Neier. Great Grandchildren: Remy Daum, Dallas and Winston Ziegler twins, Jacob and Michael Ziegler, twins, Dylan Mollet Blake Zarinellie. Caleb McDonald, Connor McDonald, and Arian McDonald. She is also survived by brother Larry Cusick (Lana).

Share a memory, picture, or leave the family a condolence by visiting www.donnellwiegand.com.