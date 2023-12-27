Sandra L. Eveland, age 83, of Trenton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese alongside her loving husband, Gene. She was born July 29, 1940 in Summerfield, a daughter of the late Leroy “Doc” and Frieda, nee Baer, Griesbaum.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Eugene Eveland, of Trenton, whom she married October 22, 1976 in Belleville; sister, Ann McQuade of Caseyville; sister-in-law, Sharon Ewen of El Cerrito, CA; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Eveland; siblings, Carol Sue (Cletus) Fohne; Donald (Laurine) Griesbaum; and Richard Lee Griesbaum; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stephen and Irene, nee Boray, Eveland; and brothers-in-law, Robert McQuade and Eric Ewen.

Sandra worked as a Secretary for Travelers Insurance for many years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and her hobbies included playing monopoly, reading, and spending time with her husband and son.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfield Cemetery in Summerfield with Joel Hawkins officiating.

Memorials in Sandra’s honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and will be received at the service or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.