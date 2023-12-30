Sheila F. Schrumpf, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, May 14, 1940, in Carlinville, IL, the daughter of Harry and Virginia (nee Slagel) Rice.

On Saturday, December 7, 1963, she married Richard H. Schrumpf at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Carlinville, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ, active with the Women’s Guild, (previously on the Church Council and Sunday School Superintendent); current member of the Highland Lions Club (First Female President); previous member of: Highland Junior Women’s Club, Highland Business and Professional Women’s Club, and U of I Mom’s Organization..

Born and raised in Carlinville, IL. Sheila graduated in 1958 from Carlinville High School and began working for a title company in Springfield, IL. In 1963 she moved to Highland after marrying Rich to raise her family. Sheila was the Madison County Fair Secretary for 6 years, and later served as the Executive Director with the Highland Chamber of Commerce for 8 years, before returning to her job as homemaker. While their daughters were in the High School band, Sheila was active in the Highland High School Band Parents Assoc. She served as President and chaperoned several band trips. Sheila and Rich hosted (7) foreign exchange students through the years and she has kept in touch with many of them. She enjoyed bowling, reading books (especially romance novels), playing in a Card Club for over 50 years, and playing the organ & piano (in church and for her own enjoyment). Sheila and Rich hosted many barn dances, house parties, and family reunions. She also enjoyed vacationing with family and friends; whether it be a vacation at the lake, a trip with her fellow Lions, or a cruise on the ocean.

Survivors include:

Husband – Richard H. Schrumpf, Highland, IL

Daughter – Penny E. (Darrin) Korte, Highland, IL

Daughter – Candy J. (Darwin) Kirsch, Highland, IL

Grandson – Thomas Korte

Grandson – Christopher Korte

Granddaughter – Alexis Korte

Granddaughter – Stephanie Korte

Grandson – Jeremy (Kim) Kirsch

Grandson – Brody (Jennifer) Kirsch

Grandson – Bryce Kirsch

Great Grandchild – Landon Flannery

Great Grandchild – Brooklyn Kirsch

Sister – Sharon (Jeron “Mike”) Michel, Naples, FL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Harry Everett Rice

Mother – Virginia F. Rice (nee Slagel).

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL, with Rev. Nancy L. Brooks, Bridge Pastor, Grantfork United Church of Christ, Grantfork, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Lions Club or Grantfork United Church of Christ.