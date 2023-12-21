Trudy A. Mollet, age 75 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at her home in Highland, IL.

She was born on Friday, April 6, 1948, in Highland, IL, the daughter of LaRue and Martha (nee Ainscough) Neudecker.

On Friday, February 14, 1975, she married Wayne A. Mollet at Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, Illinois, who passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

She was a member of: Evangelical United Church of Christ; Evangelical United Church of Christ Bell Choir; Sunday School Teacher; Troy Community Band and Treasurer at St. Jacob Livestock Barn..

Trudy was born in Highland, IL and grew up in the Marine and Highland area. She was a 1966 Highland High School graduate. She attended SIU-Edwardsville, earning an Associates Degree in Accounting. She worked at First National Bank in Highland, IL. She stayed home caring for their children and then went to work as a teaching assistant at WeeCare Childcare. She was a farmer’s wife first, helping with the grain, beef and hogs. She played the flute with the Troy Community Band ever since it’s inception, longest member of the band with her last concert on December 4, 2023. She was a great baker and enjoyed making homemade jelly. She adored her family. She especially loved “spoiling the grandchildren rotten”.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Lynn A. (David) Rivas, Highland, IL

Daughter – Lanna Kay Mollet, Houston, TX

Daughter – Lisa Marie (Thomas “Andy”) Lalor, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Gary Wayne Mollet, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Dominic A. Rivas

Grandchild – Kaylen A. Rivas

Grandchild – Emma M. Rivas

Grandchild – Haley S. Lalor

Grandchild – Austin W. Schmonsees

Grandchild – Joshua A. Mollet

Sister – Mardel L. (Daniel) Braun, Highland, IL

Brother – Randal J. (Cindy) Neudecker, Highland, IL

Brother – Kevin R. (Mary) Neudecker, Highland, IL

Sister – LaDonna R. (David) Boyer, O’Fallon, MO

Sister – Melissa “Missy” Athmer, Highland, IL

Brother-In-Law – David L. (Angelena “Angy”) Mollet, Highland, IL

Brother-In-Law – Dale W. (Karen) Mollet, Troy, IL

Brother-In-Law – Eldon R. Mollet, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – LaRue Haley “Larry” Neudecker – Died 11/30/1984

Mother – Martha Lou Neudecker, nee Ainscough – Died 9/17/1993

Husband – Wayne Allen Mollet – Died 5/11/2022

Daughter-In-Law – Melissa D. Mollet – Died 10/27/2014

Father-In-Law – Gerald Earl Mollet – Died 5/28/2000

Mother-In-Law – Edna Marie Mollet, nee Gilomen – Died 5/21/2014

Brother-In-Law – Craig A. Athmer – Died 1/11/2023

Niece – Danielle Braun – Died 11/29/2019.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, Pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ, Troy Community Band, or Shriners Hospitals for Children.