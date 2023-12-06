Wanda L. Revelle, age 87 of Grantfork, IL, died Monday, December 4, 2023, at Alhambra Rehab & Health Care in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, October 20, 1936, in Greenville, IL, the daughter of Dale and Alice (nee Word) Brown.

On Monday, June 27, 1994, she married Dennis W. Revelle at Greenville, IL, who survives.

She was a former member of the Assembly of God, Greenville, IL.

Wanda was born and raised at Greenville, and graduated from Greenville High School in 1953. She worked for Greenville Glove Factory, Jakel Manufacturing and Artex. She retired to open Baby Shack, new and used baby items from 1992 to 1994. In retirement she and Dennis enjoyed camping and travelling in their motorhome. She enjoyed yard sales; “shopping till you drop”; pulling weeds and mowing grass with a push mower, that was very important to her. She helped her husband with Revelle Seamless Guttering and collected owl statues.

Survivors include:

Husband – Dennis W. Revelle, Highland, IL

Son – Ricky J. Daniels, Pocahontas, IL

Son – Randall L. (Selina) Daniels, O Fallon, MO

Son – Ronald D. (Patricia) Daniels, Casey, IL

Daughter – Michele J. Downen , Carlyle, IL

Step Son – Dennis L. Revelle, Granite City, IL

Grandchildren – 9

Great Grandchildren – 9

Great Great Grandchildren – 1

Sister – Shirley Lutz, Belleflower, IL

Brother – Gale (Marilyn) Brown, Brownstown, IL

Brother – Gene (Sharon) Brown, Ocala, FL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Dale Brown

Mother – Alice Brown (nee Word)

Step Son – Shawn W. Revelle

Son-In-Law – Joe Downen – Died 10/21/2015

Grandson – Corey D. Downen – Died 4/13/1999

Brother – Max Brown.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association; American Cancer Society or the Family.