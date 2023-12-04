William “Bill” D. Lueking, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Hoffman, Illinois on December 2, 2023. He was born on July 15, 1949, in Centralia, Illinois to his loving parents Edwin and Evelyn Lueking. Bill’s passing leaves a deep void in the lives of those who knew and cherished him.

Born in Centralia and raised in Hoffman, Bill was deeply rooted in the community that shaped him. He attended local schools and grew up alongside his siblings Don Lueking, Dr. Galen Lueking, and Nita Lueking. Bill’s bond with his siblings remained strong throughout his life.

On June 10, 1972, Bill united in marriage with Deborah Lueking (nee Brake) at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman. Together they built a loving and nurturing home where they raised their three children with an abundance of love and care. April Schoonover and her husband Andy of Camden, IL, Brent Lueking and his wife Jessi of Riverton, IL, and Ryan Lueking and his wife Kaci of Wentzville, MO were the recipients of Bill’s unwavering guidance and support. Bill’s devotion to his children was boundless, and he took great pride in their accomplishments. Bill relished his role as a grandfather. He held a special place in his heart for each of his eight grandchildren: Owen Schoonover, Braden, Abbie, Sophie, Callie, Jaylie Lueking, and Joel and Lorelai Lueking. They brought immense joy into his life, and he cherished every moment spent with them.

Bill was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, and an active and faithful follower of Jesus. He held numerous office and committee positions while in Springfield and Hoffman. Bill was an avid supporter of the Lutheran Schools that he, his children and great nieces & nephews attended. He was always willing to share his talents and help when needed.

Bill was a licensed Professional Engineer and a licensed Structural Engineer in Illinois. He started his career in Springfield working for Hanson Engineers, Inc. in 1976 and continued working there until 1998. While in Springfield, as a structural design engineer he worked on several projects, including: the Clark Bridge in Alton; several local school buildings; Sangamon County Court House; and the University of Illinois Memorial Stadium and Assembly Hall. While in Southern Illinois, he worked for Clark Engineers MW, Inc. and finished his career at Rhutasel and Associates. He worked on numerous county and township bridges and many local school building designs. Most notable projects were the Effingham Cross foundation; Centralia, McLeansboro and Mascoutah High Schools; and the Little Wabash River Bridge in Clay County. Bill enjoyed his long career and all those he worked with over the years.

Bill had an active pastime including being a proficient woodworker, gardener and a competitive Pinochle player. Following retirement, he mastered many puzzles and continued to build things for those he loved. He enjoyed making projects for the churches and schools and their auctions. Bill spent many hours tending to his garden and pecan trees, sharing the plentiful fruits and vegetables with those he loved and his community. Many evenings were spent joking and playing cards with friends and family.

Bill was a loving husband, proud father and even prouder grandfather. In his retirement, he and his wife, Deb, spent time together attending their grandchildren’s events and traveling with family.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Evelyn Lueking (nee Kleine), father-in-law and mother-in-law Leonard and Joan Brake (nee Arrowsmith), his brother, Dr. Galen Lueking and his granddaughter, Callie Lueking.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Lueking (nee Brake), April (Andy) Schoonover, Brent (Jessi) Lueking, Ryan (Kaci) Lueking, 7 grandchildren; siblings: Don (Marcy) Lueking, Jacquie Lueking, Nita (Kevin Bennett) Lueking, Connie (Charles) Taylor, Danny (Gayann) Brake, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bill’s life will be celebrated starting with a visitation on December 7, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman. Family and friends can pay their respects from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A second visitation will occur the following day, December 8th, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman.

A funeral service will be held on December 8th at Trinity Lutheran Church at 11:00 AM. Following the funeral service, a burial ceremony will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Hoffman.

Bill’s family kindly requests that donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, or Lutheran High School Springfield and will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.