Anita Carag Cue, aged 91, gently passed away on January 24, 2024, in Breese, Illinois. Born in the Philippines on December 8, 1932, to Vincente and Margarita (Carag) Cue, Anita lived a life marked by love, devotion, and an unwavering faith in God.

Anita is survived by her loving sisters, Dr. Erlinda Rivera (Dr. Renato) and Maria “Ching” Wiegman; a sister-in-law, Ramy Cue; her adoring nieces and nephews—Dr. Chris Rivera (Lisa), Dr. Kate Kunz (Lance), Michael Rivera (Jenny), Elizabeth Cyrus (Dr. Tillman), Dr. Robert Rivera (Chantel), Kim Miller (Jason), Steven Wiegman (Vanessa), Christine Cox (Dave), Dr. David Wiegman (Tessa), Nonie Cue, and Dr. Marilou Rodriguez (Titoy); and 22 great-nieces and nephews. Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Vincente and Margarita Cue, her brother-in-law, Gerard Wiegman, and her brothers, Teodorico Cue and Rogelio Cue.

Though Anita’s life was simple, it was abundant in the love and care she gave to her family, friends, and neighbors. She embodied selfless service and grace in every undertaking. Anita lives on in the many hearts she touched, leaving behind a legacy of selflessness, commitment, and faith.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck and Fr. Chuck Tuttle, concelebrants. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

in lieu of flowers or other gifts, expressions of sympathy in memory of Ms. Cue are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or St. Augustine’s Church in the form of Masses, or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

