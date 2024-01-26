Audrey J. Kirsch, 85, of Trenton, IL, died Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Trenton Village in Trenton, IL.

She was born February 5, 1938, to Clifton and Evelyn (nee Jennings) Klein, at her family’s home in rural Trenton, IL. On February 11, 1956, she married Glenn Kirsch, at St. Paul Evangelical and Reformed Church in Lebanon, IL.

Audrey graduated from Lebanon High School in 1955 and began working for Premier Stove Company in Belleville, IL. Audrey and Glenn farmed raising grain, dairy and beef cattle. Later they enjoyed traveling in their camper. Audrey loved cooking and baking, her homemade pies were a favorite. She also enjoyed quilting, bowling, playing the piano and accordion, playing cards and Farkle with her great grandchildren. Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas were her favorite times of the year to have family get-togethers.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Glenn Kirsch and parents, Clifton and Evelyn Klein.

Audrey is survived by her daughters, Rhonda (Robert) White and Lori (Randall) Nungesser; grandchildren, Robert “Rob” (Christine) White, Jeffry (Chelsey) White, Krista (Curt) Zurliene, Ashley (Karl) Kombrink, Lindsey Emrich, Jordan (significant other, Ashley Duzac) Nungesser; great grandchildren, Caleb White, Katelyn White, Emily White, Elise White, Archer White, Evelyn White, Lilea Zurliene, Benjamin Zurliene, Luna Zurliene, Karly Kombrink, Kenzie Kombrink, Bodhi Emrich; brother, Richard (Mary) Klein; a niece and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holly’s House of Hope or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Private services will be held.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL