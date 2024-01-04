Barbara Jo Kutz, 70, of Pocahontas, IL, died Friday, December 29, 2023, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab, Greenville, IL.

She was born November 22, 1953, to John and Geraldine (Nee Bevering) Kutz, Sr., in Salt Lake City, UT. On August 5, 1972, she married William Norbert “Bill” Knebel, Sr, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL.

Barbara Jo was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing cards and Dominos with her siblings. She loved teaching/playing cards, board games, Chess, and Cribbage with her children when they were young. She loved her grandchildren; they were her world. She was an avid chocolate chip cookie baker. Barbara Jo enjoyed reading/listening to books.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Geraldine Kutz, Sr.; ex-husband, William Norbert “Bill” Knebel, Sr.; grandson, Adam Thomas Hahn; great grandson, Caide Alan Brown; brothers, John Kutz, Jr.; Danny Kutz; sister, Margaret Jakel; nephews, Jason Kutz, Kyle Kutz; sister-in-law, Toby Kutz; brother-in-law, Steve Thornton.

Barbara Jo is survived by her children, Robin (Eric Hahn) Knebel, Pocahontas, IL, Michelle (Todd) Busch, Pocahontas, William N. “Billy” (Kristy) Knebel, Jr., Pocahontas, Nicholas J. “Nick” (Erica) Knebel, Pocahontas; grandchildren, Sasha (Justin) Eilers, Samantha (significant other, Cody Brown) Busch, Alexis (Justin) Miller, Grant Knebel, Cole Knebel, Brody Knebel, Allison Knebel, Paige Knebel; greatgrandchildren, Amelia, Sebastian, Willow, Maverick, Lilly Jo, Lane; brothers and sisters, Melanie A. (Duane) Steiner, William J. (Sheila) Kutz, David C. Kutz, Mary S. Kutz, Ann Thornton, Joseph M. (Samantha) Kutz, Elizabeth D. Kutz, Linda K. (significant other, Gary Werner) Wiese; sister-in-law, Diane Kutz; brother-in-law, Bob Jakel; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Donor’s Choice.

Visitation: Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Paul Bonk, Pastor.

Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Pierron, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL