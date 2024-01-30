Bernard H. “Junior” Wempe, age 88, of Breese, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2024 at home with his family by his side. He was born September 26, 1935 in Aviston, a son of the late Helen M., nee Schulte, and Bernard J. Wempe, Sr. He married Joanna C. Scheveling on November 22, 1961 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese and she preceded him in death on April 1, 2005.

Junior is survived by his children, Bernadette (Chris) Bean of Collinsville, Kathy Wempe of Breese, Duane (Theresa) Wempe of Breese, Brian (fiancée Paula Gebke) Wempe of Breese, Deb (Scott) Athmer of Albers, and Holly (Damon) Arter of Aviston; grandchildren, Cory Bean, Katie (Levi) Nowell, Jennifer Strebel, Chris Wempe, Nathan (Heidi) Wempe, Renee (Nick) Thornton, Rebekah (Maria) Wempe, Amber (Tim) Summers, Kyle Athmer, and Alex Athmer; great-grandchildren, Levi Nowell, Jr., Abigail Nowell, Kelsey Wempe, Ryan Strebel, Faith Wempe, Trent Anderson, Carson Thornton, Conner Thornton, Lorelei Wempe, Grayson Wempe, Bellamy Wempe, Noah Summers, and Addison Summers; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Junior was preceded in death by a son John Wempe; grandson, Allen Wempe; siblings, Verena Pike and husbands Larry Hilmes and Adrian Pike, Sylvester Wempe and wife Evelyn, and Virgil Wempe and wife Leonarda; and brother-in-law, Ralph Haar.

Junior was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired in 1999 from Artex International in Highland where he worked as a textile processer. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and Holy Name, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, and a former member of the Breese Drill Team. He enjoyed woodworking, working on cars, and was well known in the area for his famous fried chicken which he prepared for numerous birthday parties, anniversaries, and weddings.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding and Deacon Jay Fowler assisting.

Interment will follow at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 1, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Friday, February 2, 2024 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Community Link CILA Program and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.