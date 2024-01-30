Carol M. Reigle, age 94 of Trenton, IL, died Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Trenton Village in Trenton, IL.

She was born on Thursday, September 12, 1929, in Trenton, IL, the daughter of Harry and Celeste (nee Seger) Niemeyer.

On Saturday, May 14, 1949, married James Clark Reigle in Trenton, IL, who passed away on Monday, March 27, 2000.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

Mrs. Reigle was born in Trenton, IL; grew up there and graduated from Trenton High School. After graduation she had worked at Graham Paper Company and then Scott Air Force Base as a secretary. She worked at Scott Air Force Base until the birth of her first child in 1956. Carol was a stay-at-home mom for all four children. For over 25 years she taught religion classes at St. Mary School in Trenton, She was an associate with the Poor Handmaids.

Survivors include:

Son – Timothy C. (Rhonda K.) Reigle, Greenville, IL

Daughter – Carolyn R. (Michael D.) Turner, Trenton, IL

Daughter – Clare M. Sedlacek, Trenton, IL

Daughter-In-Law – Paula J. “Bonnie” Murray, Des Peres, MO

Brother – Charles Niemeyer

Grandchild – Ross M. (Samantha) Turner

Grandchild – Blair C. (Joshua) Kohring

Grandchild – Chase J. Sedlacek

Grandchild – Mira F. Sedlacek

Grandchild – Cameron A. (Natalie) Ketrow

Great Grandchild – Eden C. Turner

Great Grandchild – Ava W. Turner

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Harry Niemeyer – Died 1/01/1962

Mother – Celeste A. Niemeyer, nee Seger – Died 5/19/1988

Husband – James C. Reigle – Died 3/27/2000

Son – Todd J. Reigle – Died 10/31/2012

Sister-In-Law – Norma Niemeyer – Died 9/02/2023

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

There are no scheduled services.

Following her husband, Mrs. Reigle has chosen to donate her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine.

Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Center, E. St. Louis, IL or the charity of donor’s choice. Mrs. Reigle has requested no masses or flowers.