Dale L. Pulver, age 64, beloved member of the Beckemeyer community, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on August 8, 1959, in Breese, IL to Vera Pulver and the late Lloyd Pulver. Dale worked at Casey’s General Store in Beckemeyer where he met tons of friends and always had a smile for all his customers.

Dale’s vibrant personality made him an outgoing individual who never met a stranger. He had the remarkable ability to make everyone feel welcome in his presence. Dale’s passion for coaching was evident through his involvement in High School Girls Basketball for over 20 years in Carlyle. He selflessly devoted his time to guide and mentor young athletes.

In his leisure time, Dale loved spending quality moments with his family at his pool and barbecuing delicious meals. He cherished those moments as they brought him immense joy and happiness. Dale also enjoyed riding his golf cart all around Beckemeyer, exploring the hidden corners of the town he held dear to his heart.

Additionally, Dale was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan who never missed an opportunity to cheer for his favorite team. His competitive spirit extended beyond baseball, as he played softball and enjoyed various sports activities such as washers and golfing. He also relished time spent playing cards with close friends.

The impact that Dale had on those around him cannot be underestimated. His friendly nature and vibrant spirit left an indelible mark on the lives of many who crossed paths with him. He will be remembered for his infectious laughter, genuine kindness, and unwavering devotion to those he loved.

Dale is survived by his mother Vera Pulver; brother Keith Pulver; sister Vicki Melton; niece Jennifer Tubb and husband James “JT”; nephew Cory Melton and wife Rae; nephew Ryan Pulver and wife Jill; niece Cara Niemeyer and husband Tim; great nieces and nephews: Isabelle, his birthday buddy; Avery; Berlynn; Hanner; CeCe; Rosie; Nash; Wes; and Eleanor. He also leaves behind his special friend Barb Kretzler.

In addition to his father Lloyd, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randall “Randy” Pulver.

To honor his memory, a visitation will be held on January 31, 2024, from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Anthony Church in Beckemeyer at 1:00 PM.

Dale will forever be remembered for his kind heart, joyous personality, and unwavering dedication to his family, friends, and community.

Memorials made in memory of Dale are suggested to the BCDC Christmas Lights Fund and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.