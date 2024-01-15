David Meinard Doyen, 81, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2024 at his residence in Fillmore, IL. Visitation will be Friday, January 19, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. also at the Funeral Home with Rev. Danny White officiating. Immediately following there will be a meal at Fillmore Fire House in Fillmore, IL.

David was born November 18, 1942 in Petersburg, IL to Meinard and Ilene (Knoles) Doyen. Both parents preceded in death. He attended Coffeen and Hillsboro Schools and lived in Coffeen, IL and Fillmore, IL during his life. He was a truck driver and farm hand before retiring from M&M services in Fillmore, IL. He married Carolyn Bee Gipson on May, 29, 1964 in Hillsboro, IL, and she preceded him in death on May 10, 2022. David was a member of the Fillmore Sportsman Club and retired from the Fillmore Fire Department. He loved to hunt and fish, he enjoyed horses and Sulky Racing, avid fan of WWE, enjoyed spending time with friends at the Liquor Box in Fillmore, IL and watching his grandchidren play sports.

Mr. Doyen is survived by his Children, Goldie (Bob) Brown of Watson, IL, Kathy (Bryan) Runge of Ramsey, IL, David W. (Jennifer) Doyen of Nokomis, IL, and Missy (Dave) Marley of Fillmore, IL; Eleven Grandchildren and Ten Great- Grandchildren; and Siblings, Beverley Grindley of Coffeen, IL, Jan (Terry) White of Coffeen, IL, Ralph (Ann) McLaughlin of Hillsboro, IL, and Judy (Jerry) Haskins of Greenville, IL.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Meinard Doyen and Ilene (Knoles) Doyen McLaughlin Burris, wife, Carolyn Doyen, and siblings, Wanda Gail Burris Guckian and Doris Greenwood.

Memorials are suggested to the family of David Doyen.