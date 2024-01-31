Debbie L. Pinnell, age 64 of Greenville, IL, died Friday, January 26, 2024, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

She was born on Monday, March 9, 1959, in Wilson, NC, the daughter of Walter and Julia (nee Starling) Miller.

On Friday, February 16, 2001, she married M. Shane Pinnell at Carlyle, IL, who survives.

Debbie was born in Wilson, NC. She attended Wilson Christian Academy. She moved to Greenville, IL in 1998. She attended Kaskaskia College and graduated with an Associate in Psychology. She had a great passion for gardening and loved sunflowers. She enjoyed bird watching, especially Cardinals and Blue Jays. She also enjoyed playing with her pet cats and doing puzzles with her grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Husband – M. Shane Pinnell, Greenville, IL

Ex-Husband – Ronald B. Dew

Son – Jeremy K. (Tonya) Dew, Highland, IL

Son – William S. Grant, Greenville, IL

Step Son – John R. H. Wilson, Greenville, IL

Step Daughter – Josephine L. Vallejo, Tucson, AZ

Step Daughter – Andrea L. Vallejo, Seneca, SC

Step Son – F. David J. Vallejo, Hardy, SC

Grandchild – April R. Dew, Belleville, IL

Grandchild – Kimberly M. Dew, Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Brynlee O. Dew, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Emma R. Davis, Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Sarah Garman, Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Miley Garman, Greenville, IL

Step Grandchild – Makayla Smith

Step Grandchild – Chandler Smith

Great Grandchild – Bratley Dew, Greenville, IL

Great Grandchild – George Davidson, Greenville, IL

Great Grandchild – Harper Smith, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Walter Miller – Died 3/18/1998

Mother – Julia Miller, nee Starling – Died 4/30/1986, Wilson, NC

Daughter – Rhonda M. Mooring – Died 4/25/2022

Brother – Arnold R. Miller – Died 2020.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Free Methodist Church in Greenville, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 3:30 PM on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Free Methodist Church in Greenville, IL, Patrick Miller, officiating.

Interment will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Wilson, NC, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.