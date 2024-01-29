Duane Ray Allen, age 62 of Carlyle, passed away on January 27, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 27, 1961, in Breese, IL, the son of Larry and Mildred (Meskil) Allen.

Duane was a dedicated and skilled construction business owner who had a true passion for building homes. In his later years, he worked as a carpenter for Union Local 634 out of St. Louis, demonstrating his commitment to his craft.

He is survived by his mother, Mildred Meskil; daughters: Kris Searcy and husband Shujaa of West Frankfort; Jennifer Hamilton and husband Ricky of Carlyle; son Larry Allen of Keyesport; as well as six beloved grandchildren. Duane also leaves behind his sisters: Connie Lowe and husband Brian of Carlyle; Nancy Berning of Centralia; and brother Eugene Allen and wife Lori of Carlyle.

Duane was preceded in death by his father Larry Allen and stepfather Clifford Meskil.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, February 2, 2024, and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of services at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Funeral services honoring Duane’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made in memory of Duane are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice. Contributions can be sent to Nordike Funeral Home at 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

