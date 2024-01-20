Earnest B. Carman, 83, of Vandalia, IL passed away at 12:07 AM on January 19, 2024 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia with Pastor Frank Crossin officiating. Interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00- 11:00, Wednesday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the Apostolic Revival Church of Highland. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

Earnest B. Carman was born on July 26, 1940 in Tribune, MO, the son of Sherman B. and Grace V. (Ogle) Carman. He married Ardith Ann Meador on July 09, 1983; together they celebrated nearly 38 years of marriage before her death on May 21, 2021.

Ernie grew up in Richland, MO until 1955, he and his family then moved to Pocahontas, IL. He attended Greenville High School and graduated in 1959. Following high school, he started working at the Highland Box Board Factory. Ernie then began working at Randy’s Red Fox Grocery Store, eventually becoming a butcher. He later owned and operated Carman’s Market in both Pocahontas and Mulberry Grove. Ernie spent nearly his entire life in the grocery store business as an owner and butcher; retiring in 2013 after 52 years. Ernie was also a faithful and devout member of the Apostolic Revival Church of Highland.

He is survived by daughters, Connie and husband Mike Hobler of Vandalia, Sandra and husband Troy Gibson of Ramsey, Sherri and husband Scott Workman of Vandalia; son, Trent Carman and wife Josie of Highland; son, James Mollett and wife Jackie of Highland; grandchildren, Michael Hobler, Angela and husband Matthew Graumenz, Michelle and husband Gage Murray, Danielle and husband Brad Lockart, Arielle and husband Dayne Huckaba, Chantelle Laskowski, David Gibson and wife Crystal, Derek Gibson and wife Allison, Bailee Workman and friend Cade, Ally Grace Carman, and Jenna Carman; 21 great-grandchildren; and a sister.

Mr. Carman was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Curtis Carman; daughter, Karen Thoman; grandson, Anthony Workman; granddaughter, Gabrielle Harl; and one sister.