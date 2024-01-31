Fred D. Cole, 78, of Effingham, IL, formerly of Vandalia, passed away peacefully at 8:30 PM, Monday, January 29, 2024, at his home.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 03, 2024 at Hohlt &File Funeral Home, Vandalia. Interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia. Military Rites will be accorded at the graveside by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post # 95, Vandalia, Brownstown VFW Post #9770, &the Illinois Army National Guard. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Transitions Care or Carle Auxiliary. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

Fred Dale Cole was born on May 24, 1945 at home, in Morgan Twp., Coles County, IL, son of Robert and Olive Mabel (Courtney) Cole; the twelfth of fourteen children. Fred graduated from Charleston High School in 1963. Throughout high school, he worked at the Charleston Livestock Barn and for various farmers in the area. Following high school, Fred worked for the Federal Huber Corporation. He eventually returned to Charleston, where he was employed by the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service.

In October of 1965, Fred was drafted into the military. He began basic training at Fort Knox and was then transferred to Fort Gordon in Georgia for teletype and crypto training. In August of 1966 he flew to Travis Air Force Base in California, and from there to Vietnam for a year. Fred was discharged from the Army on July 23, 1967.

After his military service he married the love of his life, Shirley Ann Calvert on September 15, 1967, residing in Casey, IL. In the fall of 1968, Fred attended Lakeland College transferring to Eastern Illinois University, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Science majoring in History and Social Studies Education.

Fred started his teaching career at Greenville High School, retiring in 2002 after 31 years. While he was teaching, he and his wife had two sons and lived in Vandalia. He also owned and operated Fred’s Small Engine Repair and invested in 80 acres of farm land. After his retirement, he and his wife moved to a farm in Shafter Twp., eventually moving to Effingham in 2018. Fred enjoyed collecting International Farmall Tractors, cherished the time spent with his family, and was a proud Veteran and former member of the Crawford-Hale American Legion Post #95 and V.F.W. Post # 3862, both of Vandalia Mr. Cole is survived by his wife, Shirley Cole of Effingham; son, Wade Cole of Lake Station, IN; son, Adam Cole and wife Krista of Colorado Springs, CO; siblings, Virginia and husband Ed Buchanan of Charleston, Kenneth “Kenny” Cole of Charleston, Judy Cole of Naperville, and Larry Cole and wife Debbie of Mattoon; grandchildren, Brienna, Kalvin “Jasper”, Robyn, Olivia, and Sophia; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Gertrude, Marjorie, Charles Richard “Dick”, Ronald “Red”, Gladys, William “Bill”, James “Jim”, Ralph, and Harold “Butch”.