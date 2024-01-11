Gerald Wills, 72, a long time resident of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2024, at Edwardsville Care Center. Gerald attended SIUE and worked at McDonald’s in Edwardsville for many years.

Gerald was humble, loving, and kind. He loved God with all of his heart, loved reading anything and everything (especially his bible and the sports section of the newspaper), he loved animals (particularly dogs), and he never missed a televised Cardinals or Blues game. Gerald enjoyed listening to worship music, and attended Liberty Worship Center in Edwardsville.

He was well loved by his church family, his May Apartment building community, and by those who were fortunate enough to get to meet him.

Burial will be held at McKendree Chapel Cemetery. No services will be held for Mr. Wills. Services directed by Zieren Funeral Home, Carlyle, IL.