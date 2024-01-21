Helen M. Smith, 79, of Vandalia, passed away on January 20, 2024, at Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, surrounded by her family.



Helen was born April 7, 1944, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Russell Herbert and Doris Maxine (Anderson) Little. She married Robert Dean Smith, on June 3, 1961, in Vandalia, IL. They were married for over 62 blessed years.



She moved to Vandalia, at the age of 5 years, from Decatur, IL, with her family to live on a farm. She lived her formative years on the farm, before marrying Bob and starting their lives together. She was a 1962 graduate of Vandalia High School, was a housewife and a loving mother. After her children were grown, she worked as an elderly healthcare provider, a substitute postmaster at the Hagarstown post office for two years, then became, for four years, the head postmaster of the Hagarstown post office. She retired altogether in 2011. She enjoyed being with

her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and any family get-togethers.



She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Virginia and Voris Smith; a brother, Jerry Little; sisters-in-law, Karen Little and Janet Smith; brothers-in-law, Charlie Kaiser and Mike Kopp; nephew, David Little; and niece, Nikki Smith.



Surviving Helen are her husband, Robert D. ‘Bob’ Smith of Vandalia; son, Jon W. (Andrea) Smith of Vandalia, IL, daughter, Paula (Gary) Roach of Hillsboro, IL; grandchildren, Danielle (Michael) Clark of Granite City, IL, Amanda (Brad) King of Hillsboro, IL, Austin (Taylor) Roach of Keyesport, IL; great grandchildren, Braidyn Uhlry, Izabella Uhlry, KehLahni Clark all of Granite City, IL, Taylor Uhlry of Altamont, IL, Johanna and Ethan King both of Hillsboro, IL, and soon to arrive, Easton Lee Roach of Keyesport, IL; sister, Judy Kaiser of Vandalia, IL; and beloved pets, Blackie and Rosie.

Visitation: 5:00-7:00 pm., Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Assalley Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

Funeral: following the visitation, with Rev. Doug Wodtka, officiating.



Burial: a private burial will be held, at a later date, in McInturff Cemetery, Vandalia, IL 62471.



The family asks that donations be made to McInturff Cemetery in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorial contributions may be given at the funeral home or mailed to McInturff

Cemetery, 451 E 1550 Ave., Vandalia, IL 62471.



The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.



