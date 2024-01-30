James G. Kaulig, age 95, of Breese, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024 at Cedarhurst Living Center in Breese. He was born in Breese on August 21, 1928, the beloved son of Joseph and Ida (Neumann) Kaulig.

James is survived by two sisters: Betty Jones of Trenton and Rita Bible of South Carolina; nieces and nephews: Tom Meyer of Nashville, Rodney Meyer of Tennessee, Greg (Debbie) Meyer of Breese, James (Carma) Meyer of Troy, MO, Ray Meyer of Breese, Sharon (Dennis Dunnill) Frank of Carlyle, Janet (Daniel) Grapperhaus of Nashville, Mary (Steve) Srake of Breese, Paul (Gina) Meyer of Maryville, Barb (Randy) Ratermann of Breese, Mike (Diane) Jones of Florida and Joe (Bobbie-Joe)Bible of South Carolina.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and a brother-in-law- Mary Ann and Paul Meyer, a brother-in-law, Bill Jones; as well as his nieces and nephews: Mark, Yvonne and Nancy Jones; Julie and Al Danaher; Brent Grapperhaus; and Kathy Ann Meyer.

James was drafted into the United States Army in January 1951. He served in Korea in 1952 before being transferred to Ft. McCoy Camp in Wisconsin. After serving his country with honor and distinction, he found employment at General Motors in St. Louis, MO. He dedicated 30 years to the company before retiring in 1987. James was a proud member of the United Auto Workers Union.

Joyful memories fill our hearts as we remember James as a truly wonderful and kind man who would do anything for anyone. Many people came to know him through the countless hours he dedicated to volunteer work after his retirement. For over 25 years, James generously gave his time and skills to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he assisted with charts, worked health fairs, provided transportation for patients, and drove people to their doctor’s appointments. His kindness also extended to serving as a crossing guard at All Saints and supporting the St. Dominic Picnics for over 30 years.

James was a dedicated member of the Breese American Legion for over 70 years. For 68 years, he proudly served as a K.C. member, even lending his expertise in frying chicken on Friday nights.

Additionally, he was an active participant in the Breese Historical Society.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. James will be laid to rest with full military honors at St. Dominic / St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese following the Mass.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday, February 2, 2024 and on Saturday from 9:00 until 10:30 AM at Nordike Funeral Home in Breese.

In memory of James, contributions may be made to St. Dominic Church or masses or to a charity of your choice. Donations will be gratefully received at Nordike Funeral Home, located at 150 North Clinton Street, Breese, IL 62230.