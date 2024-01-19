Jeff “Sparky” E. Benson

Jeffery Ellis, the son of Gordon and Winifred Swank Benson, was born September 6, 1956, in Kankakee, Illinois. Jeff grew up in Hillsboro, Illinois where he attended the local schools and graduated from Hillsboro High School with the class of 1974.

Jeff was married to Tina Vunetich and they had 3 children who all survive. Sparky, as everyone around Bond County knew him by, married Nancy Rita Ammann on January 20, 1994 in Orlando, Florida. They enjoyed 29 years together. Nancy passed away May 4, 2023.

Sparky had almost 50 years combined service as a first responder for our community.

His dedication to serving others was evident every day of his life. Jeff was a member of the Panama Fire Department for 15 years, serving from 1976-1991. He then joined the Greenville Fire Department, serving various roles including Firefighter, Rescue Squad member, Assistant Chief of Administration, and most recently, as a Fire Commissioner.

Sparky had 33 years of service at Greenville.

Jeff worked at the Glass Factory in Shram City in his younger years. He retired from US Steel, formerly known as Granite City Steel. Jeff had many years at the mill, was a member of the Labor Local, and operated a crane.

He is survived by his children: Robby (Kim) Benson of Panama, Mindy (Ryan) Tiek of Germantown, Kyle (Debbie) Benson of Panama, Chad (Brandi) Sexton of Greenville, and Terri Sexton of Greenville. He was the loving grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 7.

Jeff was one of 5 children: surviving are 2 sisters, Rosemary (Kent) Tuetken of Irving, and Margo Benson of Franklin, TN. He was preceded in death by a brother Mark Benson, sister LuAnn Hiller, and his parents.

Memorials may be made to the Greenville Firefighters Association. In honor of Sparky’s service there will be an honor guard at the head of the casket during services.