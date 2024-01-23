Jessica E. Page, age 34, passed away on January 19, 2024, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born on January 29, 1989, in Belleville, IL to Mike and Tanya, nee Page, Powell. Jessica’s untimely departure has left her family and friends devastated, as they mourn the loss of an extraordinary individual.

Jessica had a passion for life that shone through in everything she did. She had an incredible love for animals and dedicated much of her time to their well-being. Jessica’s contribution to making the world a better place for our furry friends will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her.

Among Jessica’s proudest accomplishments was her dedication to the Clinton County Relay for Life. Her commitment to supporting cancer research and raising awareness made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals. Jessica’s efforts in this regard were commendable and truly reflective of her selfless nature.

Jessica was an enthusiastic advocate for personal wellness. She found joy in staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise regimens. Her dedication to physical fitness served as an inspiration to those around her, motivating others towards their own wellness journeys.

One of Jessica’s greatest joys came from spending time outdoors and appreciating the beauty of nature. Fishing was one of her favorite pastimes; it allowed her to connect with both the tranquility of the water and the thrill of angling. The memories created during these peaceful moments will forever be treasured by those lucky enough to have shared them with her.

Jessica’s warm heart extended beyond her love for animals and nature; she deeply valued her friendships. She would light up any room she entered with her infectious laughter and radiant smile. Jessica relished spending quality time with friends, creating lifelong memories filled with joy and laughter.

Jessica held dear the memories shared with her grandparents that preceded her in death, Linda & Bob Aitken, Barbara Powell, and Ronald Robinson.

Jessica’s legacy will forever be carried on by her surviving family and friends. She leaves behind her loving father and mother, Mike & Tanya Powell of Aviston, and her devoted boyfriend, Kenneth Worlds of Salem. Their lives have been forever touched by Jessica’s love and kindness.

Jessica’s extended family includes her uncles and aunts – Robert (Stephanie) Robinson of Roodhouse, Paul Page of Belleville, Scott (Jennifer) Shaw of Collinsville, Lori (David) Fistein of Panama City, FL, Robin Page of New Athens.

Visitation will be held at Nordike Funeral Home located at 301 S Clinton St in Aviston, IL from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday, January 26, 2024. This will be followed by a Funeral Service starting at 5:00 PM.

Memorials in memory of Jessica may be made to the Clinton County Relay for Life and will be received at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.